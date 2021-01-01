1 Foot Din 1023 Male to BNC Female HDSDI 3G with Mini RG59 75 Ohm Extension Cable by

Advertisement
Din 1.0/2.3 Male to BNC Female HD-SDI with Mini RG59 23Awg Cable. Din 1.0/2.3 delivers true 75 ohm performance with easy Push Pull secure connections The Din 1.0/2.3 connector meets or exceeds SMPTE 292M and SMPTE 424M specifications for return loss. The CD7523 is a precision 4.5 GHz miniature 23AWG coax for HD/SDI, standard SDI or high resolution video applications. Clarks CD series coax features specifications that meet or exceed SMPTE 259M, 292M and 424M standards for high-definition digital video interconnect applications. Assembled in Dallas, TX by Lifetime Warranty