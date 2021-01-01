1 - Drawer Iron Nightstand (Set Of 2)

This modern nightstand is an easy addition to your bedside decor. Drawer and open shelf provide storage for nighttime essentials. With one drawable storage drawer, it is perfect for tucking away your latest reads and before-bed essentials. The nightstand blends modern metal and vintage wood look for a practical on-trend design with the combination of tradition and modernity. Each part is crafted with high-quality materials and durable finishes that will bring you relieved and pleasant enjoyment.