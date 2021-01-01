From one allium way
1 Drawer End Table
Elevate your space with this one drawer end table. Crafted of poplar and rubberwood solids with white oak veneers, this piece features a macaroon white finish with butterscotch top framing, one convenient full extension fully stained interior drawer for additional storage, unique diamond shaped pattern on drawer front, appealing antique pewter ring pull hardware, anchored by heavy turned legs and a unique metal top insert outlined by a nail head trim. This classic piece would be a great addition to any farmhouse or casual style home.