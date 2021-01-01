25.1 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Slate, Fingerprint Resistant, Fingerprint Resistant Slate

Your GE 25.1 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Slate has the GE Water filtration system, plus a GE Arctica icemaker with a special access door that puts ice within reach. The dispenser in your refrigerator provides cubes, crushed ice and chilled water. Adjustable slide-out, spill proof glass shelves with raised edges help contain spills, holding up to 12 oz. of liquid, to make cleanup quick and easy. GE appliances provide up-to-date technology and exceptional quality to simplify the way you live. With a timeless appearance, this family of appliances is ideal for your family. And, coming from one of the most trusted names in America, you know that this entire selection of appliances is as advanced as it is practical. Color: Fingerprint Resistant Slate.