Blomberg 4.1 Cu. Ft. ElectricFront Load Dryer DHP24400W

24" Electric Dryer with 4.1 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Ventless Heat Pump, Electronic LCD Digital Control, Child Lock, Reversible Door, Gentle Care, 16 Dry Cycles, Anti-Creasing Option, Quick Drying, Jeans Cycle, and ENERGY STAR® Certified. The ultimate solution for compact spaces and dwellings where it's impractical or impossible to vent to the outside, this dryer uses a closed loop heat exchange system to dry at lower temperatures. The gentle drum action of a Blomberg dryer separates and smooths out individual garments as they dry, so when the cycle finishes clothes come out wrinkle-free and ready to wear. Just in case you're not immediately available when the cycle stops, this clev. Blomberg's closed loop heat exchange system means the heat pump dryers use a circulating air temperature that is consistently 40 percent lower than conventional dryers. This gentle care helps keep all fabrics-even woolens-at their best and extend garment. An 8.45 lb. load will dry in less than one hour. They also save your clothes. Faster drying and cooler temperatures reduce friction and shrinkage for clothes that look their best and last longer. A calibrated water-level sensor identifies any deviation from the correct water level in the tank and automatically starts draining if the level is exceeded. Choose between Automatic Regular/Delicate Cycle, Automatic Perm Press/Knits Cycle and Air Fluff / no heat. Reversible Door allows you to configure your dryer so that the door opens in the most convenient direction for your needs and laundry room layout. Interior light illuminates inside of dryer when door is opened for clear visibility of contents. 4.1 cu. ft. Compact dryer. 50% less energy saving. Most Efficient 2107. Ventless heat pump dryer technology. Electronic Controls. 4.1 cu-ft dryer capacity. Child Lock. Stack kit included. Direct draining. Anti-creasing. Quick drying. Jeans cycle. Gentle care. Special drum paddles. Easy access to lint filter. Lifetime stainless steel drum. Capacity: 4.0 cu. ft. Control Location: Front. Secured Lint Filter: Yes. Cylinder Light: Yes. Reversible Door: Yes. Extended Tumble: Yes. ADA Compliant: Yes. Favorite Cycles: No. Time Remaining Display: Yes. Electric Heating Wattage: 900. Amps: 5A. Volts: 208/240V. Frequency: 60Hz. Parts: 2 Years. Labor: 1 Year. Width: 23 3/8". Depth: 26 9/16". Depth with Door Open: 51 1/2". Height: 33 5/16". Weight: 116 Lbs.