GE 1.1 Cu. Ft. Counter Top Microwave JES1145DMBB

20" Countertop Microwave Oven with 950 Watts, Auto and Time Defrost, Glass Turntables, Kitchen Timer, Convenience Cooking Controls and Stainless Steel Finish: Black. 950 Watts (IEC-705 test procedure). Operating made quick and easy. Simply enter the weight of the food, and the oven automatically sets the optimal defrosting time and power level or set your desired time for defrosting. Rotates food throughout the cycle. One-touch instant operation. Helps prevent accidental activation. Unit Capacity: Mid-Size. Total Capacity: 1.1 Cu. Ft. Power Levels: 10. Control Features: Start; Cancel/Off; Power Level; Timer On/Off; Clock - 12 Hr.; Add 30 Seconds; Weight and Time Defrost; Time Cook; Child Lock; Cooking Complete Reminder. Microwave Watts (IEC-705): 950.0. Microwave Convenience Cooking Controls: Popcorn; Potato; Beverage; Vegetable; Dinner Plate; Pizza. Express Cook: Instant-On. Control Type: LED Electronic Touch. Cooking System: Turntable. Turntable: Glass. Electrical Input - 120V: 1580 Watts. Electrical Input - 120V: 13.7 Amperage. Volts/Hertz: 120V/60Hz. Parts and Labor: Limited 1 Year, Entire. Overall Width: 20 5/16". Overall Depth: 15 5/8". Overall Height: 12". Depth with Door Open 90°: 29 13/16". Cavity Width: 13 7/8". Cavity Depth: 14 1/8". Cavity Height: 9 1/2". Net Weight: 30 Lbs. Shipping Weight: 34 Lbs.