Light up your Summer with this lantern. Perfect addition to any evening party or for an romance ambience with your loved one. This stylish lantern will be be the ideal addition to your decor year round. Features a handle for carrying and hanging Includes 3 flameless LED candles Large clear panes for maximum light On/off switch on bottom on lantern Uses 2 'C' batteries - not included Perfect for hanging in the garden or placing on a table top Indoor/outdoor use - if using outdoors it is recommended to keep in a covered area Dimensions: 20\"H x 9\"W x 9\"D Large candle: 6\" high x 3\" diameter Medium candle: 4.5\" high x 3\" diameter Small candle: 3\" high x 3\"diameter Material(s): plastic Northlight 1 Candle Plastic Lantern Candle Holder (20-in H x 9-in W x 9-in L) in Black | 32816066