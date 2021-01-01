From easyday
easyday 5.1 Audio Amplifier Decoder Optical Toslink Coaxial Dolby AC3 DTS Digital to Analog 2.1 5.1 Surround Stereo Sound Audio Converter Decoder
Convert DTS/AC3 source digital audio to analog 5.1 audio or stereo audio output The analog stereo(L/R)signals after digital processing chip handle convert it to analog 5.1 channel output Multi-channel audio input(SPIDF, Coaxial, Stereo) 2XSPDIF Input. 1XCoaxial Input. 1XStereo Multi-channel Output(Analog 5.1 channel or Stereo output) (6 RCA)1 x CEN/, 1 x SW, 1 x FL, 1 x FR, 1 x SL, 1 x SR Support Dolby Digital AC-3 Dolby Pro Logic. DTS, PCM and other digital audio format source decode, a variety of sound field and the replay results of two listening modes, 5.1 analog audio output, will auto work with different amplifier and speakers to get different sound effects. Easy to connect many entertainment devices which with optical and coaxial digital signal and analog output signals(such as: set-top boxes, HD players, Blu-ray DVD, PS2, PS3, XBOX360)