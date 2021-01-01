From savoy house
Savoy House 1-9772-10 Winfield 10 Light 25" Wide Chandelier Warm Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Savoy House 1-9772-10 Winfield 10 Light 25" Wide Chandelier FeaturesFixture comes with clear glass shades(10) candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 18-1/2"Maximum Height: 75-1/2"Width: 25"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 600 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Warm Brass