Savoy House 1-8351-6 Byanca 6 Light 28" Wide 1 Tier Chandelier Mohican Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Savoy House 1-8351-6 Byanca 6 Light 28" Wide 1 Tier Chandelier Stunning rows of draping crystal beads and large crystal finials, combined with a shining Mohican Bronze finish, make the Byanca collection of chandeliers from Savoy House an elegant and breathtaking standout.Features:Single-tier chandelierRequires (6) 60 x watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbsDesigned to cast light in an upward directionUltra secure mounting assemblyDimensions:Height: 30"Width: 28"Product Weight: 16 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Voltage: 120vWattage: 360Watts Per Bulb: 60When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you've selected a piece that will withstand the test of time. Known for their meticulous craftsmanship, attention to detail, and elegant, timeless designs, the Savoy House brand is a top choice among designers and consumers alike. Mohican Bronze