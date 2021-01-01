From savoy house
Savoy House 1-803-3 Pulaski 3 Light Chandelier Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Savoy House 1-803-3 Pulaski 3 Light Chandelier The Savoy House Pulaski showcases oversized, curved clear glass shades that pair with the streamlined structures and oiled bronze finish for a standout look.Features:Clear glass shadeVintage Edison Bulb recommended for aestheticsCUL and UL Listed for dry locationsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions:Height: 26.25"Width: 42"Product Weight: 14.8 lbsDepth: 7.75"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 120vWattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 100 Oiled Bronze