This 1,500 Watt Electric Infrared Cabinet Heater brings old-world style and ambiance to your home with its wood stove case styling and 1500 watt heater. Efficiently heat a room up to 1000 square feet with the zone heating technology this electric stove provides, heating only the area you need and helping to save money and energy. Its compact size is perfect for smaller spaces, and you can adjust the temperature and flames to your liking with the hidden control panel. Just assemble the legs and plug it in to begin enjoying the warmth and charm of this electric stove.