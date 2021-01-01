From brinks
Brinks 1/4 in. x 6 ft. Loop Cable, Gray
Brink's Cable features a flexible twisted steel cable with a heavy-duty vinyl protective wrap to prevent marring and corrosion. The cable measures 1/4 in. in diameter and is 6 ft. long with loop ends. The cable is ideal to secure bikes, gates, sheds, grills and storage containers. As a global leader in security-related products and services, the Brink's name is synonymous with top quality merchandise, 'A Trusted Name in Security since 1859' . Color: Gray.