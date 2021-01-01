The secure way of creating strong threads in concrete, cinder blocks, brick, and tile is the screw it again masonry anchor! The screw it again masonry anchor can create threads in concrete in 4 easy steps which takes just a couple minutes. In an independent test by a 3rd party, screw it again masonry anchor proved it can withstand a pull force of close to 170 pounds beating out its most popular competitor. This makes it the most secure and strongest solution on the market! Screw-It-Again 1/4-in x 2-in Head Black Concrete Anchors (4) | SIA-4PK-M