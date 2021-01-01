Engineered to provide more uniform load distribution, split lock washer are great for any indoor/outdoor project. Ideal for situations where potential loosening from corrosion or vibration is a concern, split lock washer are used to prevent nuts and bolts from coming loose. These fasteners contain split ends that help lock into the mating material, thus providing a locking feature when tightened beneath a nut. The 18-8 stainless steel finish offers good corrosion resistance. Use with treated lumber in applications with like nuts and bolts of similar diameter. The Hillman Group 1/4-in Standard Split Lock Washer Stainless Steel | 830666