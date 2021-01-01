Drill America 1/4 in. -20 High Speed Steel Bottoming Tap (1-Piece)

Drill America Hand Taps. Hand Taps are the most versatile taps for hand use or for tapping under power. Hand threading tap is popular for use in general machine tapping or CNC tapping. This is also appropriate for tapping the vast majority of materials in through or blind holed conditions. Taper style: starts the thread square with the workpiece. Plug style: generally used in thru holes. Bottom style: generate the thread to the bottom of the hole. Set: Contains taper, plug and bottom taps. High speed steel taps are for making new threads or re-threading, carbon steel is for re-threading/cleaning up threads.