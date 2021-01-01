EightDoors 80" x 24" x 1-3/8" Semi-Solid White Primed Core Flush Wood MDF Interior Slab Door (Washington)

This door brings composure to any home decor project planned in every detail, looking for simplicity. The primer promotes a smooth surface that matches the walls of any room. However, if the goal is to customize, you can apply your personality to it. Washington allows you to choose your style, adding some painting design. This door has a trimming allowance of 1/4-in on each side and 1-in. at the bottom. Further trimming will expose the core and weaken the structure of the door. Any edge that is trimmed must be sealed or painted to prevent moisture from entering the wood.