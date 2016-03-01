Better Homes & Gardens 1-3/16" (30mm) Clear Glass Bubble Knob, Oil Rubbed Bronze, 2 Pack

Better Homes & Gardens, knob set will bring elegance to your space. Elevate the look of your bathroom or kitchen by simply replacing the cabinet hardware. Transform your ordinary dresser, sideboard, desk or cabinets into an elegant showstopper. The clear ball shape with bubble design and oil rubbed bronze base is sure to add touch of glamour to your living space. Bring the look of the room together by matching elements like faucets, lighting fixtures or towel rods to cabinet knobs and pulls. This knob diameter measures 1 3/16 inches (30 mm) and when the clear glass catches the light it creates a stunning touch of sophistication. For a traditional new look, add a pair of glass knobs to your shopping cart. The package includes (2) cabinet knobs and (2) 8-32 x 1 inch mounting screws for a quick, stress free installation. Product dimensions are 1.18 in. L x 1.18 in. W x 1.65 in. H.