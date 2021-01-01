From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork 1-3/4 in. x 9 in. x 6-1/2 in. Rubberwood Small Avila Bracket
Enjoy the warmth and beauty of authentic hand-carved hardwood brackets and corbels. With the proper installation, our wood brackets and corbels can support up to 250lbs, which gives you the flexibility to use in decorative applications or load bearing. Available in a variety of wood species, including paint grade, these brackets and corbels are sure to suit any project needs. They arrive sanded and ready for paint or stain. Color: Rubberwood.