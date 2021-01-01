Prime-Line 1-3/4 in. Antique Brass-Plated Stamped Steel Double Hung Sliding Window Sash Lock w/Draw Tight Cam-Action Latch Design

These sash locks are constructed of stamped steel and come in an antique brass-plated finish. They feature a draw tight cam action latching design and they are designed for use on wooden double hung windows. These locks mount onto the checkrails (meeting rails) of the top and bottom sash and they install with two fasteners each (the lock and keeper). These cam-action sash locks are used by many to replace missing or damaged locks and each are simple to install.