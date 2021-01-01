URREA 1-3/4 in. 12 Point Combination Chrome Wrench

Precision in a single tool, on one end the traditional open wrench is used for tightening nuts and bolts; on the other end, a box end that allows the application of greater torque force. The open end provides the speed, together with an end angle that permits two action positions, reducing the angle of recovery to 15 degrees. The closed end with 12 points of contact gives the box end head high strength properties. Precision machined and heat-treated to provide the best combination of hardness, tensile strength, and torsion resistance.