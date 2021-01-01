From savoy house
Savoy House 1-2615-5 Westbrook 5 Light 39" Wide Linear Chandelier Charisma Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Savoy House 1-2615-5 Westbrook 5 Light 39" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesComes with a 30° swivel for sloped ceiling compatibilityUltra secure mounting assembly includedMetal construction will ensure reliable performance for years to comeSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (2) 6" and (8) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 70-1/2"Width: 38-1/2"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 23.46 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Charisma