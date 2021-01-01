Symmons 1-25VT-FS Visu-Temp Shower Trim Kit Polished Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced

Symmons 1-25VT-FS Visu-Temp Shower Trim Kit With an ergonomic design and easy-to-read display on the built-in thermometer, Symmons' Visu-Temp hand shower system with clear-vue allows you to quickly set the perfect temperature for any shower or bath. Visu-Temp Clear-Vue is an ideal choice for specialized care applications and other institutional settings. This hand shower system includes a 1-spray handheld shower wand with a 60-inch flexible metal hose and wall-mounted cradle for showering made simple. With solid metal construction, including the Symmons' quality, plumber-trusted brass and bronze pressure-balancing valve, the Visu-Temp 2-handle 2-spray shower system is perfect for use in a wide variety of industrial settings where durability is the key to longevity.Symmons 1-25VT-FS Features:Visu-Temp hand shower systemPressure-balancing valve includedEasy-to-read display and built-in thermometer allow to precisely set output temperature using a single handleIncludes wall connection and cradle for mounting hand shower60" Flexible metal hand shower hose with in-line vacuum breakerAdjustable stop screw to limit handle turn Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome