Protect your floors and pamper kitty’s paws with a Mind Reader non-tracking litter mat. As pet owners, we always want the best for the members of our fuzzy family! The Mind Reader litter mat provides cat owners with a comfortable, attractive solution that protects floors from unwanted damage. When cats jump out of the litter box, especially when using clay and other small-particle litters, they often track bits and pieces of litter across the floor, which can damage flooring. Moisture from cat dishes can lead to peeling laminate, moldy carpets, or even warped hardwood. This multi-function mat aims to protect your floors while still feeling great on kitties’ paws. Designed with thick but soft netting, this mat can be easily positioned outside or underneath a litterbox or feeding/watering dishes. The rubberized non-slip backing makes it safe to use on all flooring surfaces and prevents it from sliding across the floor, even if your cat is known for awkward exits from the litter box. A clean grey style and patterned design make the mat a pleasant addition to your home, without looking unsightly or calling unwanted attention to your cat’s bathroom area. Maintain the mat’s efficacy by regularly cleaning it with a vacuum, brush, rinsing it with water, or shaking it outside. Mind Reader 1-24/25-ft x 1-22/25-ft Gray Semicircle Indoor Utility Mat | LITMATS-GRY