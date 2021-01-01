TEKTON 1/2 Inch Drive Crowfoot Wrench Set, 22-Piece (11/16-2 in.) | WCF90402

Advertisement
Includes 22-pc. crowfoot wrenches: 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, 7/8, 15/16, 1, 1-1/16, 1-1/8, 1-3/16, 1-1/4, 1-5/16, 1-3/8, 1-7/16, 1-1/2, 1-9/16, 1-5/8, 1-11/16, 1-3/4, 1-13/16, 1-7/8, 1-15/16, 2 inch Ultra-compact, made to fit into tight spaces where other tools can't reach Lean design is optimized for both strength and access by using steel only where it matters and eliminating the excess Engraved size markings and item numbers for easy identification Detent holes offer maximum retention for situations when you can't risk the wrench coming off Made in USA with 4140 Chromium-Molybdenum steel