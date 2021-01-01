From hillman
Hillman 1/2-in x 7-1/2-in Zinc-plated Coarse Thread Interior Carriage Bolt (25 Count) | 240339
Carriage bolts feature a smooth, dome shaped head, without an external drive for appearance, safety and security. Underneath the head is a square section that is the same diameter as the threaded portion of the bolt, allowing the bolt to be installed with just a single tool. Pre-drilled holes are required for installation.