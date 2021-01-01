The Plumber's Choice 1/2 in. x 260 in. PTFE Thread Seal Tape for Plumbers in White (Pack of 5-Rolls)

PTFEthread seal tape was manufactured as economical grade for applications that requires sealing properties in home, commercial and industrial settings. The standard Teflon tape is one of the many sizes and length available from our large selection of thread seal tape product line. The width measure 1/2 in. and 3/4 in. W by 260 in. 520 in. and 1080 in. L providing enough material for a job. This standard economical grade thread provides enough pliability in all applications. This PTFE tape is intended to be used for general purpose sealing pipe threads and suitable for use with oxygen, water, oil and gas. You can be assured that the Teflon is maintenance free, non-toxic and nonflammable. The PTFE sealant tape permits quick and clean sealing of pipe threads of all sizes and reduces the risk of contamination common with liquid and paste sealants. This product is ideal for General and Specialty Plumbing, Industrial Supply Houses, Laboratory and Scientific, OEM and MRO. Color: White.