TEKTON 1/2 in. Combination Wrench

Classically lean and quietly refined, TEKTON Combination Wrenches provide a sure fit on fasteners and multiple options for working around obstructions or in tight spaces. To reduce the working swing arc, the open end is angled 15 degrees so the wrench can be flipped over with each rotation to engage the fastener twice as often. The 12-point box end doubles the access angles of a 6-point. It's offset 15 degrees, creating clearance for your fingers and extra space to slide past whatever might be in the way. To prevent round-off, it contacts and applies force to the flat sides of fastener heads rather than the corners.