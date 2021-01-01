8.5-amp motor provides maximum power for the most demanding jobs. 1/2-in 3-jaw chuck secures bits in the chuck and prevents slipping. Dual mode selector easily converts from rotation only mode to hammer drill mode. Patented rotating brush plate provides equal power in reverse to easily back out bound-up bits and doubles brush life. Pistol grip handle provides compact ergonomic design with soft-grip. Variable-speed reversing trigger provides accurate bit starting for drilling or removing fasteners or bound bits. Integral slip clutch disengages the output shaft should a bit get into a bind situation. Metal gear housing provides rugged job site durability and extends tool life. 2-speeds - low speed for high torque drilling (especially in wood or metal) and high speed for lower torque drilling. Bosch 1/2-in 8.5-Amp Corded Hammer Drill (Tool Only) | HD18-2