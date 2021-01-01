The XPOWER P-630HC is the best choice for a lightweight and mobile air mover that does not compromise on power or performance. With a 1/2 HP motor capable of up to 2800 CFM and running at an energy efficient 5 A., this unit weighs less than 20 lbs. The included telescoping handle with wheels and carpet clamp provide added versatility and convenience. 3 adjustable positioning angles allow the P-630HC to dry carpets, floors, walls and large areas quickly and efficiently. Stackable and manufactured with rugged state-of-the-art injection mold technology, the P-630HC blower fan’s commercial grade housing and motor will ensure optimum performance and years of service. XPOWER 1/2-HP 2800-CFM Centrifugal Blower Fan | P-630HC