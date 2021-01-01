A chic design on a mat that provides long lasting comfort for soles is right at your feet thanks to Persepolis! This anti-fatigue comfort mat is perfect for adding a splash of color to your kitchen, home office, or laundry room floors so you can stand on cloud nine while you work. Persepolis Anti-Fatigue Comfort Long Mat contains 1 piece on 1 sheet that measures 60 x 20 inches. This product measures 60-in x 20-in x 0.5-in when assembled. FloorPops 1-2/3-ft x 5-ft Orange Rectangular Indoor Anti-Fatigue Mat | FPA3735