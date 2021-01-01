Stand out while you are floating at the lake, beach, pool, or river on this Intex River Rat Inflatable Tube. Designed with bold stripes and a fun cartoon rat image, this 48-inch tube is ideal for ages 9 and up and looks great out on the water. Constructed with durable vinyl, the River Rat is tough enough for all your water fun. It features an all-around grab line for easy handling, dual air chambers and double valves, and comes with a repair patch kit if needed. With a tube like this, you'll look super cool out on the water while you float and splash around with this heavy-duty Intex River Rat Inflatable Tube. Intex 1 1-Seat Black Inflatable Raft | 109700