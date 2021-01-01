From ever
EverTrue 1-1/4-in x 8-ft White Hard Unfinished Chair Rail Moulding in Brown | 589-8WHW
Advertisement
Create a panel effect with this popular decorative trim moulding. The 1-1/4 In. colonial trim moulding is a small moulding with big impact. Simple lines create a dramatic look when used to create wall panels in a living room, dining room or family room. Consider adding this versatile moulding on your next craft project like a planter box or mirror frame for your front foyer. EverTrue 1-1/4-in x 8-ft White Hard Unfinished Chair Rail Moulding in Brown | 589-8WHW