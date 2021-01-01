idh by St. Simons 1-1/2 in. x 2-3/4 in. Solid Brass Adjustable Half Surface Screen Door Hinge with Ball Finials in Antique Brass (1-Pair)

The idh by St. Simons Solid Brass Adjustable Half Surface Screen Door Hinge with Ball Finials is a period authentic reproduction that has been popular since the late 19th century. Being a half surface hinge, the decorated embossed leaf section is mounted on the surface of your screen or storm door, adding ornamental charm. While being aesthetically pleasing, this door hinge is also designed with durability in mind. Main components are made with premium solid brass, while high stress components are made with high strength stainless steel, resulting in smooth, worry-free usage. Demand Quality, Demand idh.