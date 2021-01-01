The RatchetX Tie Down provides extra stability for traveling long distances. They can be used for the heaviest loads often hauled on a large trailer or flatbed such as large equipment, larger tractors, vehicles. The SmartWeb™ technology provides webbing that is stronger and more abrasion resistant than standard webbing. It has a robust flared out aluminum handle with padded grip and release pawl for extra grip. It has extra durable stamped steel rails for maximum leverage as well as a comfortable over-molded, padded power grip™. It is packaged in our innovative, reusable EcoCase for easy storage. SmartStraps 1-1/2-in x 14-ft Ratchet Tie Down (1667-lb Work Capacity) in Yellow | 351