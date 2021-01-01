From uttermost

Uttermost 09705-SHIELD Shield 38" x 24" Framed Contemporary Vanity Bathroom Mirror with Beveled Edge Satin Black Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Uttermost 09705-SHIELD Shield 38" x 24" Framed Contemporary Vanity Bathroom Mirror with Beveled Edge Simple yet versatile, this mirror features a curved iron frame with a sleek satin black finish and a generous 1 1/4" bevel Uttermost 09705-SHIELD Features: Frame is constructed from iron Mirror frame will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Beveled edge adds dimension to any room All hardware required for installation is included Uttermost 09705-SHIELD Specifications: Height: 38" (top to bottom) Width: 24" (left to right) Depth: 1" (front to back) Bathroom Mirror Satin Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com