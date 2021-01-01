From uttermost
Uttermost 09691-TAZA Taza 32" Circular Beveled Framed Accent Mirror Distressed Black Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror
Advertisement
Uttermost 09691-TAZA Taza 32" Circular Beveled Framed Accent Mirror Petite iron spheres line the outer edge of this round frame, finished in a distressed black with silver highlights and a light gray glazeFeatures:Mirror features a generous 1 1/4" bevelIncludes all mounting hardware neededThe frame is constructed from iron, woodDesigned with a beveled mirror front do accentuate the room Accent Mirror Distressed Black