From uttermost

Uttermost 09691-TAZA Taza 32" Circular Beveled Framed Accent Mirror Distressed Black Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Uttermost 09691-TAZA Taza 32" Circular Beveled Framed Accent Mirror Petite iron spheres line the outer edge of this round frame, finished in a distressed black with silver highlights and a light gray glazeFeatures:Mirror features a generous 1 1/4" bevelIncludes all mounting hardware neededThe frame is constructed from iron, woodDesigned with a beveled mirror front do accentuate the room Accent Mirror Distressed Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com