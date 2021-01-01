From cyan design
Cyan Design 09668 Cannoli 10 Light 27" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Cyan Design 09668 Cannoli 10 Light 27" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from ironComes with a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (9) 60W candelabra (E12) bulbs and (1) 100W medium (E26) bulbs (not included)Rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26"Width: 27-1/4"Depth: 27-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 640 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel