From cyan design
Cyan Design 09637 Burma 55-1/4" Tall Oval Flat Front Resin Framed Wall Mounted Mirror Rustic Ash Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror
Advertisement
Cyan Design 09637 Burma 55-1/4" Tall Oval Flat Front Resin Framed Wall Mounted Mirror Features:Made with a resin frame for a beautiful wall mirrorThe perfect wall mirror to add a Moroccan style to any roomSleek and flat mirror frontTo be installed with a portrait orientationSpecifications:Height: 55-1/4"Depth: 3-1/2"Width: 48-1/4"Product Weight: 38.45 lbs Accent Mirror Rustic Ash