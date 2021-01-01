From uttermost
Uttermost 09481 Ward 32"W Rustic Farmhouse Fir Plank Framed Large Wall Mirror Dark Rust Bronze Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror
Uttermost 09481 Ward 32"W Rustic Farmhouse Fir Plank Framed Large Wall Mirror This hand forged iron mirror frame features a 3-dimensional open design that's finished in a dark rust bronze. The inner frame uses aged, natural fir wood planks. The mirror has a generous 1 1/4" bevel and may be hung horizontal or vertical. Features: 3 dimensional open design Hand forged frame Natural fir wood planks Mirror features a generous 1 1/4" bevel Can be mounted both vertically and horizontally Hanging hardware is included Designed by: Carolyn Kinder Mirror Details: Mirror Frame: Framed Mirror Front: Beveled Mirror Height: 31 Mirror Orientation: Dual Mirror Shape: Rectangular Mirror Type: Standard Mirror Width: 15.5 Dimension/Size: Height: 47" Width: 31.5" Product Weight: 20 lbs Accent Mirror Dark Rust Bronze