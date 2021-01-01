Create more space for your clothes and keep them organized with this Easy Track double-hang closet kit. Designed to give you twice the hanging storage, this closet kit includes two wardrobe rods that attach to vertical panels and adjust up or down easily. Two shelves are also included for storing shoes or folded items. The kit hangs on a heavy-duty steel rail to provide room below for additional storage, and it’s easy to install without any cutting required. Easy Track 2.094-ft W x 7-ft H White Wood Closet Kit | 680099-WH