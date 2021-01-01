From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 0882-S Hardy 9" Wide Mini Pendant Antique Black Iron Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Golden Lighting 0882-S Hardy 9" Wide Mini Pendant Features(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 28"Minimum Height: 31-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 31-1/2"Width: 8-7/8"Depth: 8-7/8"Product Weight: 2.11 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 8-7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Antique Black Iron