Shaw 0880V Three Rivers 8 8mil 6" Wide Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring with Scuf Resist Finish - Sold by Carton (53.64 SF/Carton) Choke Canyon

Shaw 0880V Three Rivers 8 8mil 6" Wide Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring with Scuf Resist Finish - Sold by Carton (53.64 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Glue down installationThree Rivers 8 by Shaw can be installed above, on or below groundShaw’s industry-leading ScufResist Platinum finish is a UV-cured polyurethane finish with aluminum oxide that resists scuffs up to 6 times better than the competition. It boasts superior protection from stains, scuffs and daily foot traffic.Flooring is waterproof with added benefits of scratch and stain resistanceMade In AmericaApproved for residential and commercial applications, offering a 7 Year Light Commercial Warranty and a 25 Year Residential WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:8mil Wear LayerPlanks measure 5.96" Width x 48" Length x 2mm ThickEdge Type: SquaredInstallation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: Glue DownWaterproof: YesScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesSurface Type: Textured Luxury Vinyl Plank Choke Canyon