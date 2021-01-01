From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 0843-1P Quarry 9" Wide Mini Pendant Antique Black Iron Indoor Lighting Pendants
Golden Lighting 0843-1P Quarry 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesDesigned for industrial and farmhouse decorsCasual vintage-inspired lookGold accents add an antiqued quality to the fixtureConstructed from sturdy steelIncludes a steel shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-5/8"Width: 9-1/4"Depth: 9-1/4"Product Weight: 4.49 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Antique Black Iron