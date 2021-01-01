From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 0817-4P Tudor 4 Light 16" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Antique Black Iron Indoor Lighting Pendants
Golden Lighting 0817-4P Tudor 4 Light 16" Wide Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesDecorative traditional collectionInspired by Spanish metalworkGold accents add an antiqued quality to the fixtureCandle-style bulb holders in the center of an open and elegantly detailed metalwork cageConstructed from sturdy steelSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 29"Width: 15-3/4"Depth: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Antique Black Iron