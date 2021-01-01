From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 08160 Madison Single-Light Outdoor Pendant Matte Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 08160 Madison Single-Light Outdoor Pendant A Pristine Balance Between Form And Function Is Achieved With This Colonial Period Rejuvenation Series.The Matte Black Finish Has Subtle Hand Applied Gold Highlights That Grace The Antique Profile Of The Fixtures.The Water Glass Diffusers Lend A Touch Of Additional Texture To Complete The Stylish Impact.Use With Or Without The Decorative Ring That Is Provided With The Series.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Height: 17"Width: 11"UL Listed: YesUL Rating: Wet Location Matte Black