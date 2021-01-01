From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 079-09-LED 1 Light LED Wall Sconce From The Mix-N-Match Collection Tiffany Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 079-09-LED 1 Light LED Wall Sconce From The Mix-N-Match Collection Features:Designed to cast light in a downward direction9.5 watt dimmable LED bulb(s) includedCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsMulticolor glass shade includedDimensions:Height: 12"Width: 7"Length: 24"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Number of Light Source(s): 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Voltage: 120v Tiffany Bronze