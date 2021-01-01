From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 078-04-LED Mix-N-Match Single Light 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Tiffany Glass Shade Tiffany Bronze Indoor Lighting
Elk Lighting 078-04-LED Mix-N-Match Single Light 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Tiffany Glass Shade FeaturesMade of metal and glassIncludes Tiffany glass shadeIncludes (1) 10 watt Medium (E26) LED bulb Rod hung designCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 23.5"Width: 6.0"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 800 Tiffany Bronze