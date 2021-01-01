Duravit 071150-1HOLE-L Happy D.2 19-5/8" Specialty Ceramic Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink and 1 Faucet Hole on Left White with WonderGliss / Glazed

Duravit 071150-1HOLE-L Happy D.2 19-5/8" Specialty Ceramic Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink and 1 Faucet Hole on Left Duravit 071150-1HOLE-L Features: Covered under Duravit's 5 year warranty Constructed of ceramic Coordinates with products from the Happy D.2 line seamlessly Sink comes predrilled with single faucet hole Center drain location provides optimal draining capability Overflow not included Duravit 071150-1HOLE-L Technologies and Benefits: WonderGliss: The WonderGliss coating that is baked into the ceramic doesn‘t give grime a chance: dirt and limescale cannot secure a hold on the smooth surface, so residue runs off more easily with the water. Sanitary ceramics featuring WonderGliss stay smooth and clean for longer and are thus extremely easy to clean. All it takes is a soft cloth and mild cleaning agent. Duravit 071150-1HOLE-L Specifications: Overall Length: 19-5/8" (left to right of sink) Overall Width: 8-5/8" (front to back of sink) Overall Height: 4-3/8" (top to bottom of sink) Basin Length: 11-3/4" (left to right of basin) Basin Width: 6-3/4" (front to back of basin) Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Ceramic White with WonderGliss / Glazed Underside