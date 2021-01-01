Uttermost 06344 Powell Rustic Wood Panel 30" Round Wall Clock Bronze Home Decor Accents Clocks

Uttermost 06344 Powell Rustic Wood Panel 30" Round Wall Clock Wall clock with aged wood panels accented by rustic dark bronze metal details and gold highlights. Quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping. Requires one "AA" battery. Features: Rustic bronze details and framing Wood panel backing Requires one (AA) Battery Height: 30" Width: 30" Extension: 1.5" Bob and Belle Cooper founded The Uttermost Company in 1975, and it is still 100% owned by the Cooper family. The Uttermost mission is simple and timeless: to make great home accessories at reasonable prices. Inspired by award-winning designers, custom finishes, innovative product engineering and advanced packaging reinforcement, Uttermost continues to deliver on this mission. For over 30 years, Uttermost has enjoyed steady growth with over 200 employees working in its Rocky Mount, Virginia factories totaling 600,000 square feet. It also has a factory in China and a state-of-the-art West Coast distribution center for increased capacity and faster shipping to West Coast retailers and customers. Uttermost is proud to support many of the world's most prestigious home-furnishing customers with its products and services. Uttermost believes its success is largely based on its commitment to three key principles: proving superior customer service, maximizing product value through great design and sharp pricing, and treating its employees, sales representatives, and designers as partners in business. Clocks Bronze